University student accused of attempting to strip underwear off school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a male university student for allegedly stripping a high school girl of her underwear in Atsugi City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 26).

At around 11:10 a.m. on May 9, Takafumi Saito, a fourth-year university student, allegedly attempted to remove the underwear of the girl in a parking lot in front of Hon-Atsugi Station on the Odakyu Odawara Line as she commuted to school.

Saito, who has been accused of attempted indecent assault, admits to the allegations, the Atsugi Police Station said.

At the time of the incident, the girl was attired in her school uniform. In carrying out the crime, the suspect allegedly used both hands to reach up her skirt in an attempt to remove her underwear.

Thereafter, the girl fled to a nearby police box. Police used security camera footage to identify Saito as the alleged culprit.

Police are now investigating whether Saito was behind a similar incident involving a woman last week in front of Aiko Ishida Station, which is also on the Odakyu Odawara Line.