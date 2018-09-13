University student accused in attempted rape, robbery of woman in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged attempted rape and robbery of a woman in Yokohama last year, reports TBS News (Sept. 13).

In March, 2017, Masaya Matsushita, 22, came up from behind the woman, then 44, on a road in Kanagawa Ward and grabbed her. After taking her to a nearby apartment and thrusting her down, he threatened, “Hand over money, and don’t make a sound.”

When the woman resisted the attack, the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

“I wanted to satisfy my sexual desire, but it wasn’t sexual assault,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

Matsushita emerged as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Over the past three years, numerous women have been sexually assaulted at night in Yokohama’s Tsurumi and Kohoku wards. Police are now investigating whether Matsushita was behind those other cases.