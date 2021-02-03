University ‘Miss & Mister Contest’ finalist accused of sex with minor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male contestant in a popularity contest at Toyo University for allegedly having sex with an underage girl last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 3).

Over the night of June 10 and the following morning, Tomotaka Itosu, a fourth-year student at Toyo University, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, a high school student, at his residence while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a metropolitan ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths on Wednesday, Itosu, 25, admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the girl lives in Saitama Prefecture. She got to know the suspect through a social-networking service last May.

In July, the girl’s high school alerted police.

In 2019, Itosu was a finalist in the “Toyo University Miss & Mister Contest.” He has also appeared on television programs.