‘Unbelievable’: Neighbor’s tip leads to bust of illegal Yokohama sex businesses

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over the alleged operation of illegal massage parlors in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 5).

In September, masseuses working from two apartments in buildings in Naka and Minami wards allegedly provided sexual services in violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

“It’s unbelievable. I specifically instructed the employees to not carry out illegal acts,” said manager Kensuke Matsumaru in denying the allegations.

According to police, Matsumaru manages four additional massage parlors in Yokohama.

Police launched an investigation in April after receiving a tip from a neighbor of one of the cited businesses. “A lot of random men are coming and going at the residence,” the neighbor said.