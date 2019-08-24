Uber Eats employee accused of molesting university student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at delivery service Uber Eats over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Katsushika Ward last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 23).

At just past midnight on July 3, Akira Hirama, 36, allegedly shoved the girl, aged in her teens, to the ground on a road in the Higashikanamachi area as she returned home.

Hirama then fondled her chest and lower body before fleeing. The girl was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Hirama, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “[I did it due to] accumulated stress at home,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hirama surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.