U.S. military: Serviceman suspected of killing Japanese woman before taking own life

OKINAWA (TR) – A U.S. serviceman is believed to have killed a Japanese woman before taking his own life at a residence in the town of Chatan, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Saturday, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 13).

At around 7:25 a.m., police were alerted to an apartment in the Kuwae area about “a man and woman collapsed and bleeding.”

Aside from the fact that both persons were confirmed dead at the scene, no other details about the incident were immediately available.

In a statement, the U.S. Marine Corps said that the man is believed to be in the 3rd Marine Division, which is an infantry division based at Camp Courtney in Uruma City. The woman is a native of Okinawa Prefecture.

“In this very sad situation, we are fully supporting the investigation,” the statement read. “The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is cooperating with the Okinawa Prefectural Police.”