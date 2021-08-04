U.S. base worker accused of attempting to rape woman in Okinawa

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male worker at a U.S. Marine base over the alleged attempted rape of a woman earlier this year, reports the Okinawa Times (July 30).

At around 5:50 a.m. on April 17, the suspect, 25, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman, aged in her 30s, after shoving her to the ground on a road in a residential area.

During the attack, the woman resisted the advances of the suspect and screamed, causing him to flee the scene.

Stars and Stripes identified the suspect as Rushane Joel McKoy, a resident of the town of Chatan. He is stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Upon his arrest on July 30, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

McKoy surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage shot in the area. In the footage, he is seen loitering in the area around the time of the crime.

The arrest is the second in the case for McKoy. On July 15, police accused him of interfering with the duties of a public servant for allegedly shoving an officer during a search of his residence conducted as a part of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, Stars and Stripes said.