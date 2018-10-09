 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TV exec accused of sex with teen girl met in Akihabara

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 9, 2018

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – An executive of Fukushima Television Broadcasting Co. has been accused of paying a teenage girl for sex earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 4).

In the early morning hours of July 28, Takanori Nakamura, the 50-year-old head of the General Affairs department at the Tokyo bureau, allegedly paid 40,000 yen to the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at his residence in the capital’s Bunkyo Ward.

Nakamura denies the allegations. “Regarding her age, I did not clearly make a confirmation,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station. He was arrested on October 3.

According to police, Nakamura met the girl at a so-called “maid cafe” in the Akihabara area where she is employed. Thereafter, the pair stayed in contact via a social-networking service, police said.

An executive of Fukushima Television Broadcasting Co. paid a girl to engage in sex in July (Twitter)

The incident emerged after the family of the girl consulted with police.

In July of last year, Nakamura moved from headquarters of the broadcaster in Fukushima City to Tokyo. “The arrest of an employee is truly regrettable,” a representative of the company was quoted. “From now, we will endeavor to investigate the facts of the case and deal with the matter harshly.”

