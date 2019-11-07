TV director accused of assaulting staff member at Shinjuku Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a television director over the alleged assault of a male staff member at a railway station in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Nov. 7).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Tetsuya Oka, 60, allegedly punched the victim, 58, in the face inside JR Shinjuku Station.

The victim suffered light injuries, police said.

Oka denies the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the staff member was tipped off about “a customer who failed to pay the limited express train fare.”

After the staff member called out to Oka, the suspect turned around and struck him, police said.

This year, there have been about 30 assaults of staff members at JR Shinjuku Station this year, according to police.