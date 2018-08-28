Trio nabbed in Musashimurayama home-invasion robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men over a home-invasion robbery in Musashimurayama City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 27).

On the morning of April 19, two male intruders entered the residence, located in the Zanbori area, and tied up the arms and legs of a 60-year-old male occupant with adhesive tape.

The perpetrators then stole 5.77 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing the scene, police previously said.

In the latest development, police have accused Yoshiaki Haruki, a 51-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai criminal syndicate, and one other man of carrying out the crime. As well, Yoshinori Fukushima, 53, provided inside information on the residence to the perpetrators.

Fukushima once worked in the home-renovation industry. Since one of his jobs was at the residence, he provided information to the perpetrators prior to the robbery.

“When asked about a money-making opportunity, I conveyed information on the house, but I didn’t receive any money,” Fukushima said in admitting to the allegations. The other two suspects deny the charges, police said.

Haruki has also been arrested and sent to prosecutors over another home-invasion case that took place in Shinjuku Ward that same month.