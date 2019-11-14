 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trio attempted to rob British national at Roppongi bar

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 14, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of three persons over the alleged attempted robbery for a male British national in the Roppongi entertainment distirct earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 14).

On September 26, Rifat Hossain, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi national who works at dining bar NY Bay, and two other suspects alledgely beat the 41-year-old victim in the face and threatened him.

Hossain, who has been accused of attempted robbery, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted. The other two suspects also deny the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the victim settled his bill of 930,000 yen in the bar with a credit card. However, the suspects demanded that he pay more in cash. “Pay up or die,” one of the suspects reportedly threatened, police said.

An employee at NY Bay in Roppongi allegedly attempted to rob a customer in September (Twitter)

One of the other suspects is a female Chinese national. She got to know the victim, who came to Japan for the Rugby World Cup, through a matchmaking application.

After the victim’s arrival at the bar, he became extremely drunk after he was forced to drink very strong alcohol, police said.

