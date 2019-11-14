Trio attempted to rob British national at Roppongi bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of three persons over the alleged attempted robbery for a male British national in the Roppongi entertainment distirct earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 14).

On September 26, Rifat Hossain, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi national who works at dining bar NY Bay, and two other suspects alledgely beat the 41-year-old victim in the face and threatened him.

Hossain, who has been accused of attempted robbery, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted. The other two suspects also deny the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, the victim settled his bill of 930,000 yen in the bar with a credit card. However, the suspects demanded that he pay more in cash. “Pay up or die,” one of the suspects reportedly threatened, police said.

One of the other suspects is a female Chinese national. She got to know the victim, who came to Japan for the Rugby World Cup, through a matchmaking application.

After the victim’s arrival at the bar, he became extremely drunk after he was forced to drink very strong alcohol, police said.