Toyama: Shipping company president accused of raping female employee

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested the president of a shipping company in Tonami City over the alleged rape a female employee, reports Fuji News Network (July 4).

On the morning of July 2, Masanobu Minami, 69, intruded into the residence of the woman, aged in her 50s, and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman suffered injuries, including scratches and bruises, to her legs and arms in the alleged attack, police said.

Police did not reveal whether Minami, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the woman discovered a hidden camera under her desk in April. Male colleagues then confirmed the presence of two other hidden cameras, including one planted in a toilet.

Police suspect that Minami installed the cameras as a means of repeatedly harassing the woman.