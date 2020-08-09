Toyama: Man, 22, accused of setting fire to corpse of girlfriend

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to the corpse of his girlfriend at their residence in Takaoka City, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 9).

On around August 4, Ryota Kimura, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the body of Shiori Kobayashi inside the residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning and mutilating a corpse on Sunday, Kimura admitted to the allegations, the Takaoka Police Station said.

The investigation is continuing on suspicion of murder.

On Saturday, an acquaintance of Kimura consulted with police. Officers arriving at the residence found the partially burned body of Kobayashi inside.

In addition to determining the circumstances that led to the incident, police will use the result of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.