 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Too close to school: Yakuza nabbed for location of Nakano office

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 25, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an upper-level member of a yakuza criminal syndicate for establishing an office in Nakano Ward that is too close to a school than what is allowed by law, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 24).

In November of last year, Kenjiro Tamaru, a 40-year-old executive of a syndicate affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, and three other suspects allegedly established an office for the gang inside an apartment near a middle school in the Yayoicho area, according to police.

As mandated by a Tokyo Metropolitan Government ordinance, it is prohibited for a boryokudan (criminal syndicate) to have an office with 200 meters of a nursery or elementary school.

With dumb bells found inside the office, the suspects claimed to police that the space was in fact a sports gym. However, police deemed that the operation was in fact for the use of the gang.

Kenjiro Tamaru
Kenjiro Tamaru (Twitter)

Tamaru, who also uses the surname Chuetsu, is a former member of the Kanto Rengo bosozoku motorcycle gang. Police believe he formed the Chuetsu-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, after leaving the Kanto Rengo.

The arrest is not the first for Tamaru. Earlier this year, police arrested him for establishing another office too close to a school in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »