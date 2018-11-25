Too close to school: Yakuza nabbed for location of Nakano office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an upper-level member of a yakuza criminal syndicate for establishing an office in Nakano Ward that is too close to a school than what is allowed by law, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 24).

In November of last year, Kenjiro Tamaru, a 40-year-old executive of a syndicate affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, and three other suspects allegedly established an office for the gang inside an apartment near a middle school in the Yayoicho area, according to police.

As mandated by a Tokyo Metropolitan Government ordinance, it is prohibited for a boryokudan (criminal syndicate) to have an office with 200 meters of a nursery or elementary school.

With dumb bells found inside the office, the suspects claimed to police that the space was in fact a sports gym. However, police deemed that the operation was in fact for the use of the gang.

Tamaru, who also uses the surname Chuetsu, is a former member of the Kanto Rengo bosozoku motorcycle gang. Police believe he formed the Chuetsu-gumi, an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, after leaving the Kanto Rengo.

The arrest is not the first for Tamaru. Earlier this year, police arrested him for establishing another office too close to a school in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.