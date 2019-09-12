Tokyo: Woman’s corpse found in bag in Ikebukuro love hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of a woman was found inside a hotel room in Toshima Ward on Thursday, reports TBS News (Sept. 13).

At around 8:30 p.m., a male cleaning staff member reported the discovery of “a body wrapped in a sheet” inside a second-floor room.

Officers arriving the scene found the body of the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, on the floor at the side of the bed. The body, bent at the knees, had been stuffed inside a plastic bag covered by the sheet.

An examination of the body showed signs of pressure having been applied to the neck area, leading police to conclude she likely died as a result of suffocation.

As well, as examination of security camera footage showed a man exiting the room about 50 minutes before the discovery, police said.

Police are treating the case as murder and abandoning a corpse.