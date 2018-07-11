Tokyo: Woman stabbed by Filipino national dies in hospital

TOKYO (TR) – A woman stabbed by a male Filipino national at her residence in Hamura City earlier this week has died, police said on Wednesday, reports NHK (July 11).

At around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Alex Montefalcone Okuzumi, a 30-year-old temporary worker, used a knife to repeatedly slash the arms and legs of the woman, 26, also a national of the Philippines, upon arriving at the residence, located in the Ozakudai area.

The victim was transported in a conscious state to a hospital after the incident. However, she died at around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday due to shock as a result of a loss of blood, the Fussa Police Station said.

Police arrived at the crime scene after being tipped off by Okuzumi, who lives nearby in the town of Mizuho. Officers initially arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.

However, police sent the suspect to prosecutors on Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter. “I used a knife to stab her, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating what circumstances led to the incident. According to a previous report, the victim was in a relationship with the suspect.