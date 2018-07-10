Tokyo: Filipino national accused of stabbing girlfriend at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Filipino national for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at her residence in Hamura City on Monday, reports TBS News (July 10).

At around 10:20 p.m., Alex Montefalcone Okuzumi, 30, of no known occupation, used a knife to slash the arms and legs of the woman 26, upon arriving at the residence.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

After the incident, Okuzumi tipped off police. Officers arriving at the residence arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating what circumstances led to the incident, including whether there was any trouble in the relationship between the suspect and victim.