Tokyo: Woman slashed in leg in Toranomon

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 16, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the perpetrator who slashed the leg of a woman as she commuted to work in Minato Ward on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16).

At around 8:40 a.m., the perpetrator used a knife to slash the woman through her pants in the right thigh inside Tokyo Metro Toranomon Station.

The woman suffered a 5-centimeter-long gash to her thigh that will require two weeks to heal, the Atago Police Station said.

After the incident, the woman visited a koban police box. It is believed that the woman was slashed at a ticket gate for the Ginza Line.

Police are now examining security camera footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

