Tokyo: Woman posed nude as ‘100-year-old’ on video site

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 58-year-old woman who while nude portrayed an elderly woman on a pay-to-view site, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14).

Police have accused Naomi Doi, 58, and Yasushi Nitta, 40, of working together from a residence in the capital in December to broadcast a live program on the site in which Nitta appeared nude.

During the show, which included Niita chatting with viewers through an interface supplied by the site, she claimed to be a “100-year-old” woman, police said.

Naomi Doi and Yasushi Nitta
Naomi Doi (left) and Yasushi Nitta (Twitter)

The suspects, who have been accused of indecent exposure, admit to the allegations, telling police they did it to cover living expenses. As a part of the investigation, police seized computer equipment, mobile telephones and a Santa Claus costume for a woman.

Over a four-year period the suspects are believed to have accumulated 14 million yen in revenue, police said.

