Tokyo: Woman accused of fatally strangling disabled 6-year-old daughter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman over the alleged fatal strangulation of her disabled 6-year-old daughter at their residence in Itabashi Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 14).

On Wednesday, Mitsue Soeda, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used her hands to strangle her daughter, 6-year-old Kazuno, inside a room on the second floor.

At around 9:20 p.m. that day, the suspect’s father, 48, returned home and found his daughter collapsed on a futon in the room. The girl was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Shimura Police station.

According to police, the suspect, her husband and the girl, who suffered from an intellectual disability, shared the residence.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 2:30 p.m., when Kazuno returned home from school, and the time of the discovery made by the suspect’s husband, police said.

Soeda, who was accused of murder early Thursday, admits to the allegations. “My daughter had an intellectual disability, which caused unbearable trouble on a daily basis. I also wanted to die.”