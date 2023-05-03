Tokyo woman, 21, arrested after corpse of infant found in home

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman after the discovery of an infant’s corpse at her residence in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward, reports NHK (May 3).

On April 29, officers from the Kashiwa Police Station working off a tip found the body of the infant at the residence of Nanaka Morita, of no known occupation, in the Higashikoiwa area of the ward.

During questioning, Morita said that she gave birth on April 27. Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, she admitted to the allegations. “I went into a panic,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do, so I [carried out the crime].”

Earlier on April 29, a worker at a hotel in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture found “what appears to be the body of an infant” in the toilet bowl of a room.

Officers arriving at the scene determined that rather than a body it was a placenta. An examination of the hotel’s register led them to Morita.