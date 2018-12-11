 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Trio nabbed for upload of homemade porn to overseas site

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 11, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested three men who are suspects of uploading dozens of illegal pornographic films that they produced to a site based overseas, reports TBS News (Dec. 4).

According to the Tachikawa Police Station, Jo Yahiro, a 42-year-old employee at an advertising firm, and the other two suspects uploaded films in which genitalia was not censored to the site FC2 Content Market, whose servers are located outside of Japan.

All three suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

As a part of the investigation, police seized computers, mobile telephones, lights, cameras, photography equipment and uniforms worn by the female performers.

Jo Yahiro
Jo Yahiro (center) and the other two suspects (Twitter)

Over a seven-year period through June of this year, the 173 films uploaded to the site earned the suspects 63 million yen in revenue, police said.

The suspects recruited performers for the films through social-networking services. The matter emerged when one of the female performers contacted police about the uncensored nature of the productions.

