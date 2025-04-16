Tokyo train pickpocketing cases on rise

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrest of a 28-year-old man on suspicion of pickpocketing on a Tokyo Metro train earlier this week, police said that such cases are on the rise, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, 28-year-old office worker Shinichi Kojima allegedly stole a makeup pouch — worth about 6,000 yen — from the tote bag of a woman, 31, on a Tokyo Metro Ginza Line train.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Kojima, who lives in Kanagawa Prefecture, admitted to the allegations. “I wanted money,” he said. “I targeted women because they often carry bags that are open.”

Police apprehended Kojima as the train arrived at Toranomon Station.

According to police, the number of pickpocketing incidents on trains in the capital so far this year is double that compared to the same period last year. As well, the proportion of female victims is increasing.

The department is urging people to keep their bags closed and within sight.