 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Tout ring accused of harassing pedestrians for sex businesses in Ikebukuro

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested busted a touting service for allegedly harassing pedestrians for sex services in the Ikebukuro entertainment district of Toshima Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 14).

The Ikebukuro Police Station has accused Tadao Furuyama, a 60-year-old part-time employee, and five other persons of violating a metropolitan ordinance that prohibits being a public nuisance.

According to police, the suspects persistently harassed pedestrians on Ebisu St. in the Nishi Ikebukuro area in inquiring about whether they were interested in various sex businesses. “How about a soapland?” one of the suspects reportedly inquired in referring to an erotic bathhouse. “We will get you a cute girl.”

in the Ikebukuro entertainment district
A touting service was busted for aggressively soliciting pedestrians in the Ikebukuro entertainment district (Twitter)

Over the past year, the station has become aware of about 4,600 incidents that have taken place in its jurisdiction whereby such solicitation has led to the pedestrians being defrauded or overcharged, a process known as bottakuri. Of that figure, more than 60 percent originated on Ebisu St., police said.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »