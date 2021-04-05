 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo teacher accused of molesting woman in Ibaraki

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 5, 2021

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old male elementary school teacher over the alleged molestation of a woman in Moriya City last year, reports (April 1).

At around 1:00 a.m. on November 3, Akihiro Hiraki allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged her 30s, and grabbed her. He then fondled her body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Hiraki denied the allegations, the Toride Police Station said.

Akihiro Hiraki (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect is not acquainted with the woman. He became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Hiraki teaches at the Heikyu Elementary School in Tokyo’s Koto Ward. “We would like apologize to the victim,” a representative of the Koto Ward Board of Education said. “We will provide thorough guidance to all faculty and staff to prevent a recurrence.”

Published in Crime and News

