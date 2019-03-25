Tokyo: Taxi driver held in Ikebukuro hit-and-run; victim in serious condition

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 66-year-old male taxi driver of an alleged hit-and-run incident that left a man seriously hurt on Sunday, reports TBS News (Mar. 24).

At just before 1:00 a.m., a cab driven by Masatoshi Yamashita struck the man, 54, at a pedestrian crossing in the Nishi-Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward. Yamashita then fled the scene.

The victim suffered a strong blow to the head. He was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state, police said.

“I was scared and left,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Yamashita was apprehended after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now investigating the cause of the accident.