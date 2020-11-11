Tokyo taxi driver accused of molesting drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male taxi driver over the alleged molestation of an intoxicated woman earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 11).

In July, Hikaru Uchiyama, 35, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, inside his cab while it was parked at a park in Shibuya Ward.

According to police, the woman had been out drinking. Prior to the incident, the suspect saw the woman sleeping on a bus bench in Shinjuku Ward.

“I’ll give you a ride,” he reportedly said in calling out to the woman.

Police used footage from the dashboard camera of the taxi to arrest Uchiyama on suspicion of indecent assault.

“Since she was my type, I thought I’d give her a ride off the meter,” he said in admitting to the allegations.