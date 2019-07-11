Tokyo: Security guard, 68, suspected of setting motorcycles on fire

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male security guard who is suspected of setting two motorcycles on fire in Suginami Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 10).

At around 4:00 a.m. on May 16, Takao Okada set fire to a motorcycle parked in a residential area of Eifuku. A neighbor then used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

“Since I had been drinking in that area, I do not recall [the matter],” Okada was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Okada, who lives in nearby Setagaya Ward, surfaced as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage.

About 10 minutes after the incident, another motorcycle was found ablaze in the same area. Police are investigating whether the suspect was also behind that incident.