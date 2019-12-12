Tokyo police raid illegal casino in Dogenzaka

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested four persons in a raid of a casino operating illegally in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 6).

On December 5, officers entered the casino, located in the Dogenzaka area, and seized 38 pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines deemed to be in violation of the law.

Police also accused manager Koichi Fukuda, 46, and three other employees of providing illegal gambling. All four suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the parlor was outfitted with a security camera and double metal door in order to monitor customers coming and going.