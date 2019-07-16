 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo police officers on patrol for Trump visit nabbed fraud suspect

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 16, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Two officers for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a 35-year-old an on suspicion of fraud while on patrol for the arrival of U.S. president Donald Trump earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 11).

On May 24, the officers, dressed in plain clothes, apprehended Yutaka Hamana, of no known occupation, as he allegedly attempted to collect 3 million yen in cash from a woman, aged in her 70s, on a road in Shinagawa Ward.

The officers were on patrol in the area in preparation for Trump’s arrival in Tokyo the following day. In carrying out the fraud, Hamana was posing as the son of the woman, a resident of Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Yutaka Hamana
Yutaka Hamana (Twitter)

Hamana has declined to comment on the allegations, the Shibuya Police Station said.

The arrest is the second for Hamana. On May 21, he allegedly collected 2.5 million yen from another elderly woman on a road in Shinjuku Ward.

Based on security camera footage and other evidence, police suspect that Hamana has participated in dozens of similar swindles in which the victims have lost about 60 million yen.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »