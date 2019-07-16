Tokyo police officers on patrol for Trump visit nabbed fraud suspect

TOKYO (TR) – Two officers for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a 35-year-old an on suspicion of fraud while on patrol for the arrival of U.S. president Donald Trump earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 11).

On May 24, the officers, dressed in plain clothes, apprehended Yutaka Hamana, of no known occupation, as he allegedly attempted to collect 3 million yen in cash from a woman, aged in her 70s, on a road in Shinagawa Ward.

The officers were on patrol in the area in preparation for Trump’s arrival in Tokyo the following day. In carrying out the fraud, Hamana was posing as the son of the woman, a resident of Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Hamana has declined to comment on the allegations, the Shibuya Police Station said.

The arrest is the second for Hamana. On May 21, he allegedly collected 2.5 million yen from another elderly woman on a road in Shinjuku Ward.

Based on security camera footage and other evidence, police suspect that Hamana has participated in dozens of similar swindles in which the victims have lost about 60 million yen.