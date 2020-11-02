 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Pair nabbed over sale of stimulant drugs in hotel

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 2, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man and a woman over the alleged sale of stimulant drugs in Nerima Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 2).

In September of last year, Mitsuharu Hirada, 56, and Machiko Nagai, 45, allegedly sold 0.6 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to a second man inside a hotel in Nerima Ward.

Both suspects deny the allegations, police said.

Mitsuharu Harada (Twitter)

On October 27, police first arrested the suspects over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs (valued at 4.5 million yen) and marijuana (1.3 million yen) inside a taxi in Kita Ward.

Police believe the pair had been moving from hotel to hotel in the capital and Saitama Prefecture to deal illegal drugs as members of a trafficking ring.

Over the past 7 years, the pair is suspected of brokering 140 million yen in sales of illegal drugs, police said.

