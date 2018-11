Tokyo: Pair nabbed over excessive touting in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men for excessive touting in a business district in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 21).

On Tuesday night, officers apprehended Kazuyuki Osanai, 51, and a 36-year-old Chinese national for persistently calling out to pedestrians in the Ueno area. “In the mood for companionship from a lovely young lady?” they reportedly asked passersby.

According to police, the violations took place last month. Both suspects admit to the allegations.