Tokyo: Musician Takahiro Kato accused of sexually assaulting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested musician Takahiro Kato over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Kiyose City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 21).

At around 12:05 a.m. on April 6, Kato, 33, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road. He then allegedly embraced her and fondled her chest.

In fending off the attack, the woman crouched down, causing injuries to both knees, the Higashimurayama Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kato admitted to the allegations. “I got turned on seeing a woman in a miniskirt,” he said. “Just like taking photographs with fans, I grabbed her from behind.”

Just before the incident, Kato had been out drinking with acquaintances near JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward. “I had about 20 whiskey sours,” the suspect said.

Prior to the incident, the suspect is believed to have followed the woman over a distance of around 500 meters from the nearest railway station.

Kato is on the roster of a talent agency. He has performed in the groups STARBOYS and aQua lover.