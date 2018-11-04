 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Massage parlor employee accused of molesting female customer

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 4, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a massage parlor in Koto Ward over the alleged molestation of a female woman earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 3).

At around 1:00 p.m. on June 27, the employee, a 29-year-old Chinese national living in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly touched the lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, such that she suffered an unspecified injury.

The suspect denies the allegations. “I touched her, but it was consensual,” he told police.

A Chinese employee at a massage parlor allegedly molested a female customer in June (Twitter)

According to police, the visit to the parlor was the first for the woman. The matter emerged after she consulted with police. “[The parlor] provides a suspicious medical treatment,” the woman said.

Prices at the parlor begin at 2,980 yen for 60 minutes.

