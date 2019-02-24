Tokyo: Manager of Akasaka hostess club accused of assault, robbery of customer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a hostess club in the Akasaka area of Minato Ward over the alleged assault and robbery of a male customer last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 22).

In December, Kento Ishikawa, the 22-year-old manager of Selene, and six other persons allegedly thrust a knife at the man. “You’ve got to pay to have a good time,” one of them reportedly said.

The suspects then assaulted the customer and stole his credit card. They later attempted to make 1.4 million yen in unauthorized charges.

According to police, the victim suffered injuries that required 20 days to heal.

Ishikawa and one other suspect have declined to comment on the allegations. One suspect admits to the charges. The other four suspects deny involvement, police said.