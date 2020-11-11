Tokyo man suspected of sexually abusing young girls

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the alleged sexual abuse of the daughters of a woman he met online, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 11).

The arrest is the third for Yoshihiro Kondo, who has been previously accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls over the past several years.

In June of last year, Kondo, of no known occupation, is alleged to have carried out acts deemed obscene with one of the girls, then aged 4, at her residence in Chiba Prefecture.

In the second case, Kondo is alleged to have fondled the body of the second girl, 8, at his residence in Suginami Ward this past March.

Kondo was accused of indecent assault on Wednesday. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

According to police, Kondo met the woman via a matchmaking app. They then began dating. Both incidents took place while he was taking care of the girls when she was out.

Kondo also filmed the second incident. He then sold the footage on the internet.



Two other arrests

Kondo’s second arrest was last month, when police accused him indecent assault and the production of child pornography.

In that case, he is alleged to have molested a fourth-year elementary school girl in Nishitokyo City in 2018. He also filmed that incident and sold the footage online, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 13).

The third case took place in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture. In early February of last year, Kondo allegedly raped a girl, then a sixth-year elementary school student, inside a hotel room.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse in September, Kondo admitted to the allegations, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 29).



Pose for photographs

Kondo was on the police radar this past summer. In June, investigators working on another investigation raided his residence and seized smartphones and personal computers containing images of child pornography.

Kondo got to know the third girl through a social-networking service. When he visited Sendai, she stayed with him for several nights.

A source tells weekly tabloid Shukan Shincho (Oct. 29) that he lured her to the room by promising to pay her half of the sales derived from footage of their sessions posted online. “The shoot was done in a really authentic way, with a video camera mounted in front of the bed,” the source says.

In addition to having sex with the girl, the suspect had her pose for photographs in underwear that she brought with her.

Kondo later uploaded approximately 60 images and videos from the sessions. However, he did not pay the girl any of the subsequent revenue, according to police.