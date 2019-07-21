Tokyo: Man stabs roommate in Setagaya residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 66-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his male roommate in Setagaya Ward on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

At just before 4:00 p.m., Shinnosuke Aoki, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab the victim, aged in his 60s, in the abdomen and chest at the residence, located in the Kamikitazawa area.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that will require two weeks to heal, police said.

Aoki, who began living with the victim in March of last year, tipped off police after the incident. “While saying ‘Die!’ I stabbed him four or five times,” Aoki was quoted. “Normally, there are problems between us — and I hold a grudge.”

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.