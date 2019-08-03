Tokyo: Man stabbed woman with awl at discount store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a woman at a discount store in Hachioji City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 1).

At around 6:20 p.m., Yuki Ishino, of no known occupation, allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old female customer in the neck with an awl on the second floor of an outlet of Daiso Co. in the Kunugidamachi area.

The woman suffered a serious injury, police said.

Ishino, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to get revenge on the world that looks down on me,” the suspect was quoted. “I didn’t want to kill as many as the incidents at Yamayuri En [in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture] and in Zama [City], but in a horrible way I wanted to stab anyone.”

In carrying out the incident, Ishino used an awl that was for sale. Afterward, the suspect alerted a staff member. “I stabbed [a person],” he reportedly said.

Three male employees then apprehended Ishino.