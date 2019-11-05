Tokyo: Man robs convenience store, waits for police

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who robbed a convenience store in Machida City and waited inside for the arrival of officers, reports TBS News (Nov. 2).

At just past 5 a.m. on November 1, Yorimichi Takeda entered the outlet of chain 7-Eleven and threatened a 38-year-old male clerk with a box cutter knife.

After the clerk handed over 37,000 yen from the register, Takeda remained in the store and asked the clerk to alert police.

Upon the arrival of police, Takeda said that he has no income not enough money to cover living expenses. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 55 yen.

“With no money in my bank account, it was seized,” he said. “When I saw that the amount [taken from the clerk] was insufficient, I asked him to report me.”

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.