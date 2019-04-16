 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man posed as takkyubin employee in robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 16, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who posed as an employee from a takkyubin delivery company in the robbery of an elderly woman in Ota Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Apr. 15).

At around 4:20 p.m., the woman tipped off police saying, “A man posing as a takkyubin employee held a knife up to me” after visiting the residence, located in the Haginaka area.

Officers arriving at scene later heard from the woman that the suspect took 8,000 yen in cash and her bank card after brandishing the weapon. He then fled.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Koto Ward
A man posed as a takkyubin employee in the robbery of a woman in Ota Ward on Monday (Twitter)

Believed to be in his 30, the man has a rotund build and stands around 160 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in black, police said.

Earlier in the day, police received a report about a man who posed a takkyubin employee while wielding a knife at another residence in the Honhaneda area of the same ward. Police are now investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Update: Police apprehended a man who was in possession of a knife on Monday night. He was accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. Police plan to question him about the two incidents earlier in the say, according to NHK (Apr. 16).

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »