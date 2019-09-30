Tokyo: Man found with stimulant drugs, syringes in parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs in Kiyose City, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

On August 21, Masatoyo Tahara, an employee in the staffing industry, allegedly possessed 200 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, inside plastic bags at a parking lot.

The contraband has a street value of 12 million yen, police said.

Tahara, who has been accused of possession for the purpose of sale, denies the allegations. “Trafficking was not my intent,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the discovery, an officer on patrol began questioning Tahara, a resident of Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, on a voluntary basis. The officer then found the contraband and syringes inside the suspect’s vehicle.