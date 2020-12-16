Tokyo: Man followed woman for 600 meters before alleged molestation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Itabashi Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 16).

In October, Naoki Fuji, an employee at a logistics company, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 30s, as she commuted home and allegedly fondled her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Fuji admitted to the allegations. “She was my type,” the suspect was quoted by the Takashimadaira Police Station.

Just before the incident, Fuji left his office. After seeing the woman as he pedaled home on his bicycle, he stopped and followed her.

After a distance of about 600 meters, the suspect carried out the alleged crime. When the woman screamed, he fled the scene.

Police are investigating whether Fuji was behind other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.