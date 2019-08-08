Tokyo: Man drove off with girlfriend’s mother clinging to vehicle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly driving off while the mother of his girlfriend clung to her vehicle, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 7).

On July 16, Yoshihiro Mizuno, of no known occupation, ambushed his girlfriend, also 37, upon her return home to her residence in the Hokima area of Adachi Ward.

The suspect then attempted to kidnap the woman with her vehicle. However, her mother grabbed the door in an effort to get him to stop as he drove off.

After about 13 meters, the woman fell from car. She suffered minor injuries to her head, according to the Takenotsuka Police Station.

Mizuno, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I stepped on the accelerator in attempting to brush her aside,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and his girlfriend had discussed ending their relationship, police said.