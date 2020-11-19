Tokyo: Man douses self with kerosene in front of boss before starting fatal fire

TOKYO (TR) – A man doused himself with kerosene before apparently setting himself on fire at his residence in Toshima Ward on Wednesday, police said, reports TBS News (Nov. 19).

At just past 6:00 p.m., the fire broke out inside the two-floor wooden structure in the Minaminagasaki area. The man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was confirmed dead.

A fire crew later arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. However, the fire caused substantial damage to the second floor.

Police are treating the case as a suicide.

Just before, the man told his boss that he was considering taking his life. The boss then visited the residence.

After the man poured kerosene over himself, he went up to the second

floor and apparently set himself on fire.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.