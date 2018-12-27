 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man attempted to rob convenience store for horse bets

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 27, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for attempting to rob a convenience store in Sumida Ward, a crime he claims to committed to cover gambling outlays, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).

At just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Yutaka Koyo, a part-time janitor, entered the convenience store, located in the Oshiage area and held a knife up to a 22-year-old male employee.

Before reaching for cash in the register, he put the knife in a bag he was carrying. During that time, the employee and several other customers apprehended him.

A man attempted to rob a convenience store in Sumida Ward on Tuesday (Twitter)

Koyo, who has been accused of attempted robbery, admits to the allegations. “With there being horse races in the New Year, I wanted money to buy betting tickets,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police said Koyo told them he wanted to buy a betting ticket for next year’s horse race, but at the time, he only had 1,000 yen in cash on him.

