Tokyo: Man attempted to rob convenience store for horse bets

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for attempting to rob a convenience store in Sumida Ward, a crime he claims to committed to cover gambling outlays, reports TBS News (Dec. 26).

At just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Yutaka Koyo, a part-time janitor, entered the convenience store, located in the Oshiage area and held a knife up to a 22-year-old male employee.

Before reaching for cash in the register, he put the knife in a bag he was carrying. During that time, the employee and several other customers apprehended him.

Koyo, who has been accused of attempted robbery, admits to the allegations. “With there being horse races in the New Year, I wanted money to buy betting tickets,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police said Koyo told them he wanted to buy a betting ticket for next year’s horse race, but at the time, he only had 1,000 yen in cash on him.