Tokyo: Man, 77, holds up grocery store with knife from ¥100 shop

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 11, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 77-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a grocery store in Adachi Ward last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 10).

On January 31, Akio Okano, of no known occupation, entered Seiyu Aoi and held a knife up to a male clerk in his 30s. “Where are your 10,000-yen notes?” he then reportedly threatened.

After snatching 230,000 yen in cash, Okano fled the scene.

Akio Okano (Twitter)

On February 8, Okano surrendered at a police box in front of JR Kita-Senju Station. He was in possession of about 5,000 yen in cash.

According to police, Okano bought the knife at a 100-yen shop in the same store just before the crime. “I was worn out from running,” Okano said in explaining his reason for surrendering. “With no welfare for food, I did it for the money.”

