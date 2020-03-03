Tokyo: Man, 59, accused of choking wife unconscious

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly choking his wife at their residence in Akiruno City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 1).

At around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Ikuhisa Ishii, a company employee, allegedly used a towel to choke his 57-year-old wife.

Several minutes later, the suspect alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found his wife collapsed face-up in the kitchen.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she remains unconscious and in serious condition.

Ishii and the victim share the residence with their daughter. Police later accused Ishii of attempted murder. “We got into a fight and I choked her,” Ishii was quoted by the Fussa Police Station, according to TV Asahi (Mar. 1).

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.