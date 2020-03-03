 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 59, accused of choking wife unconscious

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 3, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly choking his wife at their residence in Akiruno City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 1).

At around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Ikuhisa Ishii, a company employee, allegedly used a towel to choke his 57-year-old wife.

Several minutes later, the suspect alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found his wife collapsed face-up in the kitchen.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she remains unconscious and in serious condition.

A man choked his wife at their residence in Akiruno City On Sunday (Twitter)

Ishii and the victim share the residence with their daughter. Police later accused Ishii of attempted murder. “We got into a fight and I choked her,” Ishii was quoted by the Fussa Police Station, according to TV Asahi (Mar. 1).

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

