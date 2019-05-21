Tokyo: Man, 48, arrested for confining, beating fraud accomplice

TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two persons, including a 48-year-old independent businessman, for allegedly confining and beating a male accomplice in a fraud ring last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 20).

According to police, Daizo Watanabe and the second suspect allegedly confined the victim, the manager of a restaurant in Sagamihara City, inside a hotel in Tokyo’s Minato Ward and kicked and beat him between the night of December 29 and the morning of December 31.

The victim suffered an injury to his left shoulder that required two weeks to heal. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Last fall, Watanabe suggested to the victim that they establish the headquarters for a fraud ring. “I want you to raise the money,” he reportedly told the victim.

However, the victim did comply with the request. After Watanabe summoned him to a multi-tenant building in Hachioji City, he abducted him by vehicle.