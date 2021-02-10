 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 47, accused in fatal beating of acquaintance

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 10, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a male acquaintance on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Feb. 9).

At jus past 10:00 a.m., Tomoyuki Hoshi, of no known occupation, allegedly beat the victim, aged in his 30s, in the head with a whiskey bottle at the suspect’s residence in Nakano Ward. He also choked him by the neck.

The acquaintance was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Nakano Police Station said.

Tomoyuki Hoshi (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm, Hoshi admitted to the allegations. “We got into a quarrel, and I flew into a rage,” Hoshi said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

