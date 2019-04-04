Tokyo: Man, 43, nabbed over ¥12 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old suspected member of a fraud ring over the alleged swindle of more than 10 million yen from an elderly woman in Edogawa Ward last year, reports TBS News (Apr. 3).

Last November, a member of the ring posed as the son of the woman, aged in her 80s, while collecting 12 million yen in cash at her residence. Previously, the woman was told over the telephone by a person pretending to be her son that he needed money to cover documents he had lost.

According to police, Yukio Uchiyama, of no known occupation, dispatched a man to stand watch while the other member collected the funds from the victim.

Uchiyama, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I don’t know anything [about the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

In January, police arrested Sho Monma, the 23-year-old recruiter for the ring, over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Hino City. Upon his arrest, Monma denied the allegations, telling police that he “had not recollection [of the matter].”